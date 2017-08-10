Padres' Brad Hand: Serves up two homers in non-save situation
Hand gave up three runs on a pair of home runs and a walk in two-thirds of an inning against the Reds on Thursday.
Called upon to replace Kirby Yates in the seventh inning with the Padres clinging to a one-run lead, Hand walked Joey Votto and then allowed a grand slam to Scooter Gennett. With that, Hand's nearly two-month long scoreless streak was snapped, and he promptly gave up another long ball to Eugenio Suarez. Hand has been excellent throughout most of the year and it's clear he's the preferred ninth-inning option, but manager Andy Green seems comfortable using Hand earlier in the game if he feels the situation warrants it.
