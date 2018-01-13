Hand agreed to a three-year extension with the Padres on Saturday, which includes a club option for the 2021 season, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Although Hand had been involved in various trade rumors over this offseason, it appears as though the club will move forward with the the left-hander as its closer for 2018 and beyond. At this point, the specifics on the deal haven't been announced, but Rosenthal stated that the monetary figures would be within the $18-to-20 million range. During this past year, Hand posted a 2.16 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 21 saves once he took over the ninth-inning role in July. He ranked in the top 15 of all relievers with an 11.5 K/9 and cut down on his free passes as well, trimming a 3.6 BB/9 mark in 2016 to 2.3 last season. With a rebuilding Padres club, he may not receive the same amount of save chances as other closers in the game, but Hand should provide strong value heading into this upcoming campaign.