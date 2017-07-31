Hand was not dealt prior to Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

The Padres ended up hanging on to their dominant lefty after not receiving the return they hoped for in the trade market. This news means that Hand and his sparkling 2.00 ERA will continue to close games out in San Diego for the remainder of the season. While a trade through waivers is still possible, it is highly unlikely given the fact that other clubs would surely place claims on the 27-year-old and his affordable contract ($1.4 million plus two years of control), which would effectively block any potential move.