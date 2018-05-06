Hand struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning to earn his ninth save of the season Sunday against the Dodgers.

Just a matter of hours after striking out the side to close out Saturday's win, Hand repeated the feat in this one. He allowed three runs while blowing a save Monday, but he's bounced back with three consecutive conversions in which he's struck out six while allowing just one baserunner. Hand has a superb 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 14.6 K/9 this season.