Padres' Brad Hand: Strikes out side for third save
Hand struck out the side in a perfect inning of work to earn his third save of the season Monday against the Rockies.
Hand was dominant in this appearance, pumping in nine of 15 pitches for strikes as he mowed down the side in order. It's already been an eventful season for the left-hander, who had alternated saves with losses over his previous four appearances. Despite some ups and downs, Hand has an ERA of 3.00 and a K/9 of 15 through his first six innings this season.
