Hand surrendered three runs (none earned) on a hit and three walks while recording both his outs via the strikeout in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rockies.

Hand was shaky in this one, walking three of the first five batters he faced. His defense didn't help him out either, which allowed all three of his runs to stay off his ledger. Still, that's now two rough outings through four appearances from the dominant closer. Manager Andy Green expressed confidence in the 28-year-old after the game, stating that, "he's a guy we believe in a lot and will continue to believe in a lot," according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Receiving that vote of confidence should ease the thoughts of those who own Hand for saves, but the southpaw will have to turn things around quickly in order to restore his status as one of the game's top closers.