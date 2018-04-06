Padres' Brad Hand: Struggles with control
Hand surrendered three runs (none earned) on a hit and three walks while recording both his outs via the strikeout in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rockies.
Hand was shaky in this one, walking three of the first five batters he faced. His defense didn't help him out either, which allowed all three of his runs to stay off his ledger. Still, that's now two rough outings through four appearances from the dominant closer. Manager Andy Green expressed confidence in the 28-year-old after the game, stating that, "he's a guy we believe in a lot and will continue to believe in a lot," according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Receiving that vote of confidence should ease the thoughts of those who own Hand for saves, but the southpaw will have to turn things around quickly in order to restore his status as one of the game's top closers.
More News
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Notches first save•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Blows big lead Friday•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Looking to repeat dominant 2017 results•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Signs extension with San Diego•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Closes out Giants for 21st save•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Converts 20th save in dominating fashion•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...