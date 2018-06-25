Hand (1-4) took the loss and blew the save in the Padres' 3-2 extra-innings defeat to the Giants on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout in his one-third of an inning.

This marked the second straight blown save for Hand and fourth of the season in 25 opportunities. He's been struggling of late overall, with five earned runs over his last four appearances. He had been having a fine season prior to this recent rough stretch, and he still sports a solid 2.82 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP to go along with his 21 saves, which has him tied with Colorado's Wade Davis for the most in the National League. His recent struggles would likely need to persist for longer before there start to be any serious questions regarding Hand's job security.