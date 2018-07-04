Manager Andy Green stated that Hand was unavailable in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics due to a family matter, but he will be back with the club prior to Wednesday's series finale, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

No further details regarding the issue were revealed, but the good news is that Hand won't miss any additional time. The Padres dropped Tuesday's contest 6-2, so fantasy owners didn't miss out on a potential save opportunity. Hand owns a 3.12 ERA and 12.9 K/9 while converting 23 of his 27 save chances this year.