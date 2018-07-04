Manager Andy Green stated that Hand was unavailable in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics due to a family matter, but he will be back with the club prior to Wednesday's series-finale, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

No further details regarding the issue were revealed, but the good news is that Hand won't miss any additional time. The Padres dropped Tuesday's contest 6-2, so fantasy owners didn't miss out on a potential save opportunity. Hand owns a 3.12 ERA and 12.9 K/9 while converting 23 of his 27 save chances this year.