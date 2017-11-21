Padres' Brad Wieck: Added to 40-man roster

Wieck was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

Wieck will be protected from the Rule 5 draft now that he's on the 40-man roster. Wieck reached Triple-A El Paso in 2017, but struggled and was sent to Double-A San Antonio shortly after. With San Antonio he pitched 30.2 innings over 31 games and posted a 2.64 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.