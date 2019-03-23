Wieck (cancer treatment) allowed one run on two hits in one inning of work Friday against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Wieck, who had surgery to treat testicular cancer before spring training, looked sharp in his Cactus League debut. It's still unclear if he'll have enough time to get ready for the start of the season, but the southpaw is certainly trending in the right direction.

