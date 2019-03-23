Padres' Brad Wieck: Fans three in spring debut
Wieck (cancer treatment) allowed one run on two hits in one inning of work Friday against the Rockies. He struck out three.
Wieck, who had surgery to treat testicular cancer before spring training, looked sharp in his Cactus League debut. It's still unclear if he'll have enough time to get ready for the start of the season, but the southpaw is certainly trending in the right direction.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...