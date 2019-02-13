Wieck underwent surgery for testicular cancer and is expected to spend most of spring training recovering, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Wieck broke into the big leagues last season, impressing with a 10:0 K:BB and just one earned run in seven innings, giving him a chance to break camp as a lefty reliever. Missing most of spring training will hurt his chances, though his long-term health is obviously the most important thing for him and the team.