Wieck will throw a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

If Wieck's spring is able to proceed normally from here, he'll have enough time to compete for an Opening Day bullpen spot, though the extent to which he'll remain affected by his recovery remains unclear. The lefty recorded an excellent 1.29 ERA and 10:0 K:BB in a seven-inning debut season last year, giving him at least an outside shot to claim a role under normal circumstances.