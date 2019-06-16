Wieck was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Wieck was sent to El Paso on June 5 but didn't have to wait long before making his way back to the majors. The 27-year-old has struggled with a 6.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB through 18.2 innings with San Diego this year.

