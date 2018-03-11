The Padres optioned Wieck to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Wieck was added to the Padres' 40-man roster over the winter following a season in which he held opposing batters to a .221 average over 38.2 innings across three levels. The 26-year-old will presumably fill a key role in the El Paso bullpen for the bulk of the upcoming campaign and could earn a look from the Padres at some point if the club is in need of another lefty reliever.