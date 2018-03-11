Padres' Brad Wieck: Sent to minors
The Padres optioned Wieck to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Wieck was added to the Padres' 40-man roster over the winter following a season in which he held opposing batters to a .221 average over 38.2 innings across three levels. The 26-year-old will presumably fill a key role in the El Paso bullpen for the bulk of the upcoming campaign and could earn a look from the Padres at some point if the club is in need of another lefty reliever.
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.