Wieck was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Wieck will get his first taste of the majors after Triple-A El Paso was knocked out of the PCL playoffs over the weekend. The 26-year-old southpaw, who was added to the team's 40-man roster in the offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, impressed during his time on the farm this season, posting 2.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB across 46.1 innings split between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso.

