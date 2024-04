Nett dealt with a right elbow injury in spring training but is expected to make his debut for High-A Fort Wayne by the end of next week, MLB.com reports.

Armed with a fastball that touches 98 mph and an above-average slider, Nett may eventually move to the bullpen, but thus far he has operated as a starter. Nett walked 37 batters in 40.1 innings between Single-A and the Arizona Complex League last year as a 21-year-old.