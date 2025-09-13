The Padres recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Rodriguez has spent the vast majority of the season in the minor leagues, though he already has one MLB outing under his belt -- a 1.2-inning scoreless appearance against the Pirates on May 31. Since then, he's posted a 3.14 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 14.1 frames at El Paso, and he'll now provide the Padres with some extra bullpen depth for the final few weeks of the regular season. JP Sears was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.