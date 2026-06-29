Padres' Bradgley Rodriguez: Rejoining big-league bullpen

The Padres recalled Rodriguez from Double-A San Antonio on Monday.

San Diego initially sent Rodriguez to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 19, a move that was made to build in some rest for the hard-throwing right-hander. Rodriguez eventually moved up to San Antonio, with whom he made his lone appearance Sunday before getting the call back to the big leagues. The 22-year-old has been exceptional during his time with San Diego this season (2.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB in 34.1 innings), but due to the number of quality arms in the bullpen, Rodriguez may have to settle for a middle-relief role.