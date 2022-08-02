The Padres acquired Drury from the Reds on Tuesday in exchange for shortstop Victor Acosta, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

On the books for just $900,000 this season, Drury proved to be a major value pickup from the the scrap heap for the Reds. In addition to being able to play all over the infield as well as either corner-outfield spot, Drury is in the midst of a career season at the dish, as he's slashed .274/.335/.520 with 20 home runs, 62 runs, 59 RBI and two stolen bases in 385 plate appearances. Unfortunately for Drury's fantasy managers, the move from the Reds to a star-studded Padres lineup means that he may have to settle for a utility role rather than the everyday spot in the heart of the order that he enjoyed during his time in Cincinnati. He should be able to play regularly against left-handed pitching and could be the next man up to step into an everyday role if the Padres lose a lineup regular to an injury.