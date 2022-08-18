Kintzler signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Kintzler hasn't seen game action since being cut loose by the Phillies last year, but he'll now receive a chance to earn a late-season roster spot in San Diego. The veteran right-hander posted a 6.37 EA over 29 appearances for the Phillies last season, though he was effective over the previous two years with a 2.55 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 62:24 K:BB across 81.1 innings.
