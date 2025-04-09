Lockridge will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Lockridge will man center for the third game in a row and could end up getting a look as a full-time player in the San Diego outfield while Jackson Merrill (hamstring) is on the shelf. The Padres lack any other natural center fielders on the active roster, and Tirso Ornelas -- who's currently playing at Triple-A El Paso -- is the only other healthy option on the 40-man roster that might be viewed as a potential replacement option for Merrill. Lockridge has posted a modest .633 OPS over 21 plate appearances so far this season but he showcased excellent on-base skills (.410 OBP) and elite speed (46 steals in 52 attempts) between his two Triple-A stops in 2024.