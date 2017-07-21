Padres' Brandon Maurer: Pitches around trouble for 20th save
Maurer pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 20th save of the season during Thursday's win over San Francisco. He did allow two hits and walk.
Maurer has now converted six consecutive saves and made eight straight appearances without allowing a run. For the year, Maurer's 5.17 ERA is still an eyesore, but his 1.15 WHIP, 8.9 K/9 and 2.79 FIP are all encouraging marks. As long as he's strutting out to the mound in the ninth inning, the 27-year-old righty is a strong fantasy asset.
