The Padres promoted Valenzuela from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday.

Through his first five games in the Texas League, the 22-year-old switch-hitting catcher has gone 3-for-13 with two doubles, three runs and a 4:4 BB:K. Valenzuela earned the bump up to San Antonio after slashing .279/.372/.456 with 15 extra-base hits over 156 plate appearances in the Midwest League.