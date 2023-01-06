Honeywell signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Honeywell spent all of last season in the Athletics' farm system, posting a 7.79 ERA and 2.05 WHIP with Triple-A Las Vegas while also rehabbing an elbow injury. When healthy, Honeywell has shown an ability to strike batters out at a high rate, which will help him compete for a spot on the Padres' big-league pitching staff.
