Padres' Brent Rooker: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rooker was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Rooker joined the big-league club Friday and will return to the minors after going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in two appearances. Esteury Ruiz was promoted from El Paso in a corresponding move.
