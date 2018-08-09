Kennedy (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on 11 hits while striking out three over four innings against the Brewers.

It was a rough big-league debut for the 24-year-old, as right out of the gate he was tagged for back-to-back-to-back home runs in a five-run first inning. It's unclear if Kennedy will see another turn through the rotation and he certainly didn't do himself any favors in that regard in Wednesday's outing, but he's put up solid numbers with Triple-A El Paso this season. Over 89.1 innings at the level, he's 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 80:23 K:BB.