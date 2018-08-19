Padres' Brett Kennedy: Avoids third straight loss
Kennedy allowed two runs on three walks and six hits across give innings in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Arizona. He took the no-decision, striking out four batters and yielding a homer.
It was a pretty lackluster outing for Kennedy, but certainly better than his first two big league outings. He entered Sunday's contest having given up 11 runs on 20 hits in just nine innings. Assuming the rookie righty stays with the Padres, he'll get his next start against the Dodgers on Saturday.
