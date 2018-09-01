Kennedy (1-2) got the win against the Rockies on Friday, throwing six shutout innings while yielding just four hits, striking out two and walking two in San Diego's 7-0 victory.

The right-hander has now looked solid in three straight contests after giving up 11 runs in his first two starts, and he was rewarded with his first win of the season for this strong showing against a tough Rockies lineup. Kennedy's still got a bloated 5.76 ERA and a 1.72 WHIP through his 25 innings, so he has a long way to go before he could be deemed a viable fantasy play.