Padres' Brett Kennedy: Bounced from rotation
Kennedy no longer appears to be included in the Padres' rotation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The Padres added Bryan Mitchell to their rotation earlier this month in what was expected to be a temporary measure to give their four rookie starting pitchers additional rest between turns, but the veteran has seemingly performed well enough to stick around for additional starts. With manager Andy Green opting not to expand the rotation to six men, it appears Kennedy is the odd man out, as he hasn't pitched since Sept. 7 and isn't listed as a probable starter for any of the team's next four games. The decision to move Kennedy to the bullpen doesn't come as much of a surprise after the 24-year-old posted a 6.75 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 26.2 innings over his first six MLB starts.
More News
-
Padres' Brett Kennedy: Yanked after short outing versus Reds•
-
Padres' Brett Kennedy: Bags first win of season•
-
Padres' Brett Kennedy: Done in by long ball•
-
Padres' Brett Kennedy: Avoids third straight loss•
-
Padres' Brett Kennedy: Allows five in loss•
-
Padres' Brett Kennedy: Getting another start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...