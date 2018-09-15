Kennedy no longer appears to be included in the Padres' rotation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres added Bryan Mitchell to their rotation earlier this month in what was expected to be a temporary measure to give their four rookie starting pitchers additional rest between turns, but the veteran has seemingly performed well enough to stick around for additional starts. With manager Andy Green opting not to expand the rotation to six men, it appears Kennedy is the odd man out, as he hasn't pitched since Sept. 7 and isn't listed as a probable starter for any of the team's next four games. The decision to move Kennedy to the bullpen doesn't come as much of a surprise after the 24-year-old posted a 6.75 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 26.2 innings over his first six MLB starts.