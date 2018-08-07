Kennedy had his contract purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Kennedy will join the big club ahead of his big-league debut, which is set for Wednesday against the Brewers. The 24-year-old has impressed with the Chihuahuas this season, compiling a 10-0 record, 2.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts across 89.1 innings of work. It's unclear if Kennedy will remain in the rotation beyond Wednesday's outing, though that could depend on how he fares.

