Padres' Brett Kennedy: Done in by long ball
Kennedy gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings and settling for a no-decision in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.
Kennedy got off to a rough start, serving up a three-run homer to Manny Machado in the first inning. The rookie settled down and tossed four scoreless frames to salvage his outing. The long ball continues to plague the 24-year-old, as Saturday's homer was the sixth he has surrendered in just four starts this month. Kennedy is lined up to make one more start before rosters expand, but he shouldn't draw much fantasy interest in a home matchup against the Rockies next Friday.
