Kennedy will start for the Padres in Tuesday's game against the Angels.

After he was roughed up for six runs in four innings in his MLB debut Aug. 8, Kennedy's standing in the rotation appeared to be on shaky ground. Though the Padres called up prospect Jacob Nix and handed him a start over the weekend, there will be room for both him and Kennedy in the rotation for the time being with Eric Lauer (forearm) not ready to return from the disabled list and Walker Lockett getting sent back to Triple-A El Paso. Kennedy may need to turn in a better result against the Angels in order to bolster his case for sticking in a starting role with the Padres the rest of the way.