Padres' Brett Kennedy: Not throwing Friday
Kennedy will not throw as scheduled Friday due to "general arm fatigue, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Kennedy was set to pitch during a back-field game but will instead take a break from throwing. The specifics of the issue remain unclear as the 24-year-old is still being evaluated.
