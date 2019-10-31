Kennedy (lat) was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Kennedy missed the entire 2019 season with a lat strain, and is now off the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018. Given his injury, it's unclear whether he'll remain in the Padres' organization, but he could still need some time to get back to form prior to returning to the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories