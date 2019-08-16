Kennedy (lat) began a rehab assignment Aug. 3 with the Padres' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate but hasn't appeared in any minor-league games since that date.

Kennedy gave up a run on two hits and a walk over his lone inning with the affiliate in what marked his first competitive action since he was diagnosed with a lat strain in spring training. His lack of usage in the subsequent two weeks following the rehab outing suggests he may have experienced a setback, though the Padres haven't confirmed that's the case. Even if Kennedy makes it back on the mound before the end of 2019, his limited action since the spring makes it unlikely he'll be a September callup for San Diego.