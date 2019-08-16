Padres' Brett Kennedy: Still shut down with lat issue
Kennedy (lat) began a rehab assignment Aug. 3 with the Padres' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate but hasn't appeared in any minor-league games since that date.
Kennedy gave up a run on two hits and a walk over his lone inning with the affiliate in what marked his first competitive action since he was diagnosed with a lat strain in spring training. His lack of usage in the subsequent two weeks following the rehab outing suggests he may have experienced a setback, though the Padres haven't confirmed that's the case. Even if Kennedy makes it back on the mound before the end of 2019, his limited action since the spring makes it unlikely he'll be a September callup for San Diego.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...