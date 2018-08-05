Padres' Brett Kennedy: To make MLB debut Wednesday

Kennedy will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Kennedy has put together solid numbers at Triple-A El Paso in 2018, as he owns a 10-0 record with 2.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts across 89.1 innings. He figures to have his work cut out for him in his first major-league start against a tough Milwaukee lineup. It's unclear if Kennedy will remain in the starting rotation following his scheduled outing, though the Padres are in need of a fifth starter after Jordan Lyles was picked up by the Brewers off waivers Sunday.

Our Latest Stories