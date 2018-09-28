Padres' Brett Kennedy: Undergoes knee surgery
Kennedy underwent a procedure to debride the tendinitis in his left knee Wednesday. He is expected to resume throwing in mid-November, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Kennedy began feeling soreness in the knee a couple weeks ago, and doctors determined that the surgical route would be best, especially with the season nearing its completion. The right-hander is expected to be fully operational by the time spring training rolls around.
