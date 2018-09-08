Kennedy surrendered four runs on one hit and four walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings Friday against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

Kennedy didn't appear to have his command, tossing just 20 of 44 pitches for strikes. He was coming off a stellar outing against the Rockies (six shutout innings), but he failed to build off the success he found last time out. Through six starts this year, Kennedy owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 26.2 frames.