Padres' Brett Kennedy: Yanked after short outing vs. Reds
Kennedy surrendered four runs on one hit and four walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings Friday against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.
Kennedy failed to make it out of the second inning, allowing four runs while recording five outs. He didn't appear to have his command early, tossing just 20 of 44 pitches for strikes. Kennedy was coming off a stellar outing against the Rockies (six shutout innings), but he failed to build off the success he found last time out. Through six starts this year, Kennedy owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 26.2 frames.
