Nicholas was traded to the Padres on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Nicholas will report to Triple-A El Paso. The 29-year-old failed to crack the Rangers' Opening Day roster out of spring training and was taken off the club's 40-man in early March. Nicholas has played in 37 major-league games over the past two years and will serve as organizational depth for San Diego this season.

