Padres' Brett Nicholas: Dealt to San Diego
Nicholas was traded to the Padres on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Nicholas will report to Triple-A El Paso. The 29-year-old failed to crack the Rangers' Opening Day roster out of spring training and was taken off the club's 40-man in early March. Nicholas has played in 37 major-league games over the past two years and will serve as organizational depth for San Diego this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Clears waivers•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Gets designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Goes hitless in series finale•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Not seeing much time behind Chirinos•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Continues to produce•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Supplies first homer of season•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...