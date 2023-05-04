Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Cincinnati.

Sullivan was the unlikely difference-maker in Wednesday's victory. In his fifth MLB start, the 29-year-old rookie got the Padres' offense started with a two-run double in the second inning before cranking a two-run homer off Alex Young in the fourth. In two at-bats, Sullivan recorded the first two extra-base hits, home run and RBIs of his Major League career. He's now 4-for-17 with a walk this season. Sullivan could see additional opportunities, backing up Austin Nola behind the plate while Luis Campusano (thumb) remains sidelined.