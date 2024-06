Sullivan went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in an 11-1 victory over Boston on Saturday.

Sullivan got in on another big day for San Diego's offense by smashing a two-run homer to right field in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old was recalled from Triple-A on June 22 to fill in for Luis Campusano, who is on the injured list with a thumb injury. However, Kyle Higashioka has been swinging a hot bat, so Sullivan has made only two starts since the call-up.