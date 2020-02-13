Padres' Breyvic Valera: Claimed by Friars
Valera was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Wednesday.
Valera was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays over the weekend but will now receive a fresh start with the Padres. The 28-year-old slashed .234/.308/.383 with one home run in 52 plate appearances between the Blue Jays and Yankees last season, and he should serve as infield depth for San Diego.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Claimed by Blue Jays•
-
Yankees' Breyvic Valera: Removed from roster•
-
Yankees' Breyvic Valera: Joins big-league club•
-
Yankees' Breyvic Valera: Returned to minors•
-
Yankees' Breyvic Valera: Up, hitting ninth in day game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...