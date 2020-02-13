Play

Valera was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Wednesday.

Valera was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays over the weekend but will now receive a fresh start with the Padres. The 28-year-old slashed .234/.308/.383 with one home run in 52 plate appearances between the Blue Jays and Yankees last season, and he should serve as infield depth for San Diego.

More News
Our Latest Stories