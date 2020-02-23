Dozier signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Dozier won the World Series with Washington last season on a one-year deal, but he wasn't able to link up with a new team until after the start of spring training. The veteran second baseman got off to a slow start in 2019 but finished with a .238/.340/.430 slash line and 20 home runs in 135 games.