Padres' Brian Dozier: Likely to make roster
Dozier will likely break camp with the Padres despite struggling in Cactus League play, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
San Diego signed Dozier to a minor-league contract in late February and invited the veteran to camp to compete for a starting role at second base. While Dozier scuffled during the exhibition slate -- he batted .227 with no extra-base hits and nine strikeouts in 22 at-bats -- he is likely to claim a roster spot due partly to the struggles of Jurickson Profar, who hit only .217 but posted a higher OPS (.699) than Dozier's .547 mark. Per Cassavell, the most likely scenario has both Profar and Dozier making the squad along with fellow second baseman Greg Garcia, with manager Jayce Tingler dividing playing time on the basis of matchups or performance.
