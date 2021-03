O'Grady went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and two walks Monday in a Cactus League contest versus Milwaukee.

O'Grady is competing for a reserve role this spring, and he badly needed Monday's breakthrough performance with Jorge Mateo -- one of his primary challengers -- hitting well so far. Mateo may still have a leg up considering that he is out of minor-league options (O'Grady is not), but the latter can make a push if he can carry his effort Monday forward.