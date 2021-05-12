The Padres recalled O'Grady from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He'll start in right field and bat seventh in the opening game of the twin bill.

O'Grady was one of the hitters San Diego elected to bring up from the minors after five position players were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Two of the players in question are Wil Myers, Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, all of whom have been factors at the corner-outfield spots this season. O'Grady could be in store for a near-everyday role in the short term until the Padres get some reinforcements in the outfield.