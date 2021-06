O'Grady was recalled by the Padres on Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

O'Grady has bounced on and off the active roster throughout the season and is now on his fourth separate stint in the big leagues this year. He hasn't hit nearly well enough to stick around, posting a .115/.250/.192 slash line in 33 plate appearances, but he'll get the start in right field Monday against the Cubs, with Wil Myers getting the night off. Tucupita Marcano was optioned in a corresponding move.