The Padres optioned O'Grady to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
O'Grady was shipped back to the minors to make room on the 26-man active roster for Wil Myers, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. During his week-and-a-half-long stint with the big club, O'Grady appeared in 10 games and went 2-for-19 with a double, five walks, four runs and two RBI.
